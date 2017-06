"SAP Arbitration On 21 February 2017, SAP America, Inc. ("SAP") commenced an arbitration in New York against Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC pursuant to the Commercial Arbitration Rules of the American Arbitration Association. The statement of claim asserts multiple breaches of a 30 September 2010 Software License Agreement (together with related amendments and ancillary documents, the "SLA") based on allegations that company employees used SAP systems and data-directly and indirectly-without appropriate licenses, and that the company underpaid fees due under the SLA. The statement of claim seeks both reformation of the SLA in certain respects and also damages potentially in excess of USD 600 million. We intend to defend against SAP's asserted claims vigorously."